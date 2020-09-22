हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Woman tonsured, paraded naked by mob on witchcraft allegation after villager's death in Jharkhand

Nine persons including six women have been arrested in connection with the case.

Woman tonsured, paraded naked by mob on witchcraft allegation after villager&#039;s death in Jharkhand
Representational Image

RANCHI: A woman was tonsured and paraded naked for allegedly practising witchcraft at Kombakera village of Simdega district in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday. The woman was also slapped with a fine of Rs 500. Soon after the incident, the victim lodged an FIR against nine people.

Nine persons including six women have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident took place on September 19. The victim had been called to attend a panchayat meeting where she was accused of practising witchcraft that led to the death of a villager. It was after that the panchayat members decided that she should be tonsured and paraded naked in the village.

The arrested accused include Malawati Devi, Asha Devi, Lalita Devi, Lelawati Devi, Anjani Devi among others.

According to the state police data, nearly 1,200 people, mostly women, have been killed on charges of practicing black magic since the creation of Jharkhand in 2000.

Tags:
JharkhandWomancrimeWitchcraftRanchi
Next
Story

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card released on ibps.in: Everything you need to know
  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, September 22, 2020