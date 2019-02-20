Women and children carried RDX, explosives used in Pulwama terror attack

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: Women and children were recruited to transfer explosives used in the Pulwama terror attack from one point to another, top intelligence sources told Zee Media on Wednesday.

The explosives were carried from across the border over a period of few months and the actuating mechanism to trigger the explosives were created locally. Both the components were fitted in the bomb justs days before the attack.

On February 14, over 2000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district. The attack resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel and injured many others.

Terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack and Kashmiri local Adil Ahmad Dar was identified as the suicide bomber.

The RDX used in the attack is reported to be of Military A5 grade category and was transported across the border in small quantities over a period of few months primarily by women and kids. These were accumulated in Pulwama for the February 14 attack.

RDX is a highly unstable compound and is often mixed with wax or soap to make it stable for easy handling, said sources in the Army. Military grade RDX is, however, mixed with high quality stearic or octadecanoic Acid. An A5 grade RDX denotes 98.5 to 99.5 per cent purity and is reportedly very expensive.

Around 300 kgs of RDX was used in the Pulwama attack. It was carried in three drums and mixed with shrapnel (nails, iron pieces) and Ammonium Nitrate which is used as an oxidiser to create an impactful blast.

The drums were fitted in the vehicle which was then manoeuvred by the suicide bomber on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Use of military grade explosives also signals Pakistan Army's support to JeM which carried out the attack.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, the RDX used to attack the bus was procured by Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi and handed over to JeM operatives. The process of collecting RDX reportedly began in March 2018 and the explosives were smuggled using backpacks, cylinders and coal bags to Tral village of Pulwama.