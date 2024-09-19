Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today lambasted opposition parties including the National Conference and Congress while addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. PM Modi said that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance are on the same page.

"We will not allow Pak agenda to be implemented in J&K. No power on earth can bring back Article 370...Separatism, and terrorism have been weakened following the abrogation of Article 370. They will be stamped out fully," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that no power can restore Article 370. He was responding to recent statements made by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Omar Abdullah yesterday said that abrogation of Article 370 is not 'god's decision' and can be overturned with a favourable government in place.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in an interview with Geo News, expressed that there is a 'high chance' the Congress-National Conference alliance could secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections and assume power in Jammu and Kashmir. He further stated that Pakistan and the alliance are aligned on their goal to restore Articles 370 and 35A, which have been made a key issue in the election campaign.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the votes to ensure the political sunset of Congress, NC, and PDP, which have 'inflicted wounds' on the region for years.

Addressing a poll rally in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, Modi also accused the Congress leadership of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses under a 'well-thought-out conspiracy' and due to a 'Naxal mindset.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Srinagar, PM Modi said, "The three families of the Congress, NC and PDP inflicted wounds on the people here for years together. We have to ensure the political sunset of these parties by pressing the button next to the lotus, the symbol of the BJP. It is the BJP that prioritised your interests and ended the decades-old discrimination with the region."