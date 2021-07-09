Won't compel users to accept privacy policy till data protection bill comes into effect: WhatsApp tells HC

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Whatsapp told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till the data protection bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold.

Won&#039;t compel users to accept privacy policy till data protection bill comes into effect: WhatsApp tells HC

New Delhi: Whatsapp told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till the data protection bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold.

Whatsapp also clarified before bench of Chief justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that it would not limit the functionality for users who are not opting for new privacy policy in the meantime.

Appearing for the instant messaging platform, Senior Advocate Harish Salve said, "We voluntarily agreed to put it (the policy) on hold... We will not compel people to accept."

Salve said that Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. Also Read: Blessing in disguise! THIS firm is giving each employee Rs 1.12 lakh as pandemic bonus

The court is hearing the appeals of Facebook and its firm WhatsApp against the single-judge order refusing to stop the competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy. Also Read: 

