हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Charanjit Singh Channi

'Won't let UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye enter Punjab': Charanjit Channi's controversial comments on Priyanka Gandhi on stage

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday courted controversy during a poll rally by asking people not to let the "bhiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders. The word "bhiyas" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

&#039;Won&#039;t let UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye enter Punjab&#039;: Charanjit Channi&#039;s controversial comments on Priyanka Gandhi on stage
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday courted controversy during a poll rally by asking people not to let the "bhiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders. The word "bhiyas" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," the incumbent chief minister of Punjab said.

His remark was met with criticism by the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed his Punjab counterpart's comments "very shameful".

"We strongly condemn the wrong comments made against any individual or any particular community," he replied when asked during a press conference to comment on Channi's remark.

Kejriwal added that Channi had earlier taunted him over his skin complexion, calling him 'kala (dark)'. When Bhagwant Mann said Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said she too is then a "bhaiya".

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya shared the video of Channi on Twitter and targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over this.

"Priyanka Vadra Ji calls herself a daughter of Uttar Pradesh when she visits the state and claps when people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are insulted in Punjab. This is her double character and face as well," Surya said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Charanjit Singh ChanniPunjab Assembly election 2022Punjab polls 2022Channi comments on UPChanni comments on Delhi
Next
Story

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 487 Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT16M34S

PM Modi Live: PM Modi arrives at Sant Ravidas temple