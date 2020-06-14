हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Theme, significance and guidelines for blood donation

The day is celebrated on June 14 to mark the birthday anniversary of scientist Karl Landsteiner who won the  Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system. 

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Theme, significance and guidelines for blood donation

New Delhi: World Blood Donor Day is celebrated across the world on June 14 every year to raise awareness about safe blood donations and to thank those who voluntarily donate blood to save the lives of others.

The day is celebrated on June 14 to mark the birthday anniversary of scientist Karl Landsteiner who won the  Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system. 

Donating blood is not only a good cause but it also has some benefits on health. For example, donating blood can protect your heart as doing that at regular intervals can reduce the viscosity of your blood. Notably, increased viscosity can limit the blood flow to the heart and can cause organ failure or a heart attack. 

The other benefits include the reduction of bad cholesterol in your blood, regulates your blood pressure, and keeps iron level under control as too much iron accumulation can lead to a heart attack.

However, blood donation can be only if the person fits in certain criteria. Here are some general guidelines for people who want to donate blood:

- The Minimum hemoglobin needs to be 11 g/dl
- Minimum weight needed 110 lbs
- Age should be between 18 years to 65 years
- One should drink plenty of fluids before donating blood
- Their temperature should be normal, i.e. the person should not have any fever
- They need to provide their medical history to avoid the spread of any kind of infection among others.

Every year there is a theme made for the day and this year’s World Blood Donor Day theme is ''Safe blood saves lives'' with the tagline ''Give blood and make the world a healthier place''.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the WHO will conduct a global virtual campaign this year with the objective to focus on the contribution an individual giver can make to improve health for others in the community.

 

Tags:
World Blood Donor DayWorld Blood Donor Day 2020World Blood Donor Day themeblood donationblood donation benefits
Next
Story

Decision on restarting Mumbai local trains for essential workers likely on June 14
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Watch top news stories from the cities of India