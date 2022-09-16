NewsIndia
WORLD OZONE DAY 2022

World Ozone Day 2022: Know all about theme, history and its significance

The ozone layer, a fragile shield of gas, protects the Earth from the harmful portion of the rays of the sun, thus helping preserve life on the planet.

World Ozone Day 2022: September 16 of each year is observed as World Ozone Day, also known as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. World Ozone Day is celebrated to draw attention to one of the biggest threats that humanity faces, the depletion of the ozone layer, and the dangers of ozone depletion. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the ozone layer. 

World Ozone Day 2022: What is Ozone layer?

According to the United Nations, the ozone layer, a fragile shield of gas, protects the Earth from the harmful portion of the rays of the sun, thus helping preserve life on the planet.

History of Ozone Day

In 1994, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 16 September the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date of the signing, in 1987, of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (resolution 49/114).

World Ozone Day Theme 2022

This 2022marks the 35th year of implementation of the Montreal Protocol, UN is observing the Ozone Day with the theme  "Montreal Protocol@35" and the worldwide collaboration safeguarding life on earth is the topic for this year's World Ozone Day.

World Ozone Day 2022: Significance

The UN observes International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer or the Ozone Day on September 16 of each year to educate the public on the reasons for ozone layer depletion, the harmful effects of ozone layer depletion, to mobilize political will and resources to address the issue and protect the planet.

World Ozone Day 2022: Cause of Ozone layer depletion

According to the UN, there are a number of commonly used chemicals have been found to be extremely damaging to the ozone layer. Halocarbon chemicals (Carbon linked with Halogens- Fluorine, Chlorine, Bromine etc) especially those containing Bromine have high ozone-depleting potential. Methyl bromide, methyl chloroform, carbon tetrachloride and families of chemicals known as halons, chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) also cause the depletion of the ozone layer.

 

