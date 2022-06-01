Farrukhabad: A state-run power distribution company official was suspended on Wednesday for placing a picture of killed global terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office, describing the slain Al-Qaeda founder as "world's best junior engineer".

It has emerged that the official named Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), had placed a picture of Laden in his office. He had even put a small note below it that read: "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer.”

The news about Laden's picture in his office soon went viral on social media, forcing the senior district officials to take cognizance of the matter. Soon, an inquiry was ordered and subsequently, the SDO was suspended. The picture of Laden was also removed from the office, the officials said.

"Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident," said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, the suspended officer has defended his actions. "Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed, but I have its several copies," a defiant Gautam said.