Yamuna Poisoning Row: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Haryana Court; CM Saini Drinks River Water

Legal Trouble For Arvind Kejriwal: In a fresh legal challenge for former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his Yamuna water poisoning allegation, a Haryana court has summoned him after the state BJP government filed a case against the AAP supremo. The court has ordered Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 which is 9 days after the Delhi poll results. The election results for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be announced on February 8. The notice issued to the former CM warned of legal action if he fails to comply with the notice.

Earlier, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said that the state government has taken strong cognisance of the statement by Kejriwal regarding Delhi's water supply and filed a case against him in the Sonipat court under the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, the Haryana BJP leaders and CM Nayab Singh Saini drank Yamuna water to nullify Kejriwal's poisoning claim. "The people of Haryana are not responsible for your failures, you ungrateful son Kejriwal. The people of Haryana are the ones who do pious deeds. On February 5, the people of Delhi are going to finally immerse all the sins of lies and deceit committed by Kejriwal and his AAP team in the last 10 years in Yamuna. Our holy mother Yamuna will be free from these fraudsters and will also be purified and our brothers and sisters of Delhi will start getting clean water," said Saini on X.

However, AAP chief Kejriwal accused CM Saini of doing drama. Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini pretended to drink Yamuna water... and then spat the same water back into the Yamuna. When I said that Yamuna water could be dangerous for the lives of Delhiites due to ammonia contamination, they threatened to file an FIR against me. They want to make the people of Delhi drink the same poisonous water which they themselves cannot drink. I will never let this happen," said Kejriwal.

Atishi and Kejriwal had accused the Haryana government of sending 'poisonous' water to the national capital and challenged Saini to measure ammonia levels at Palla Ghat, the point where Yamuna enters Delhi from Haryana.

Delhi will vote on Febuary 5 in single phase for 70 seats while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.