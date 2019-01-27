Yoga guru Baba Ramdev wants government to resolve Ram Temple issue soon

NEW DLEHI: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that either Supreme Court or government should do something for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodha in Uttar Pradesh.

The renowned Yoga guru remarked that it was highly unlikely that the apex court would deliver a quick judgment in this matter and the time has come for the government to take an initiative aimed at resolving this matter without wasting any more time.

"Either Supreme Court or government should do something for the construction (of #RamTemple). There aren't many possibilities of a quick judgement by the court, so I think that the government should take an initiative," Baba Ramdev told ANI.

Yog Guru Ramdev: Either Supreme Court or government should do something for the construction (of #RamTemple). There aren't many possibilities of a quick judgement by the court, so I think that the government should take an initiative pic.twitter.com/4Tlg8Z3aT4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 27 January 2019

Meanwhile, the 5-judge Constitution bench of SC will not hear the Ayodhya case on January 29 due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde, reported ANI.

Ayodhya case won't be taken up for hearing by the 5-judge constitution bench of Supreme Court on January 29 due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde pic.twitter.com/wzuJsBjwSJ — ANI (@ANI) 27 January 2019

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the "patience" of people on the issue of Ram temple is "fast running out" and if the SC is unable to resolve this matter, it should "hand it over to us" and we will find a solution within 24 hours.

When asked whether the Uttar Pradesh CM would resolve the matter through talks or use force in order to find a solution, Yogi Adityanath said that he will want the court to hand over the issue to the BJP. He, however, appealed to the apex court to dispose off the dispute soon.

The Chief Minister was quoted as saying by IANS that "the unnecessary delay ... is causing a crisis so far as people`s patience and trust are concerned."