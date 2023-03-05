Yogi Adityanath: 'Companies Investing In UP Must Connect Youth With Skill Development'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the various manufacturing companies investing in the state to work towards developing the skills of the local youth along with expanding themselves through the operation of new units in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath virtually inaugurated a paint manufacturing facility at Hardoi.

Addressing the gathering via video conferencing, the Chief Minister said, "Companies investing in the state along with starting their manufacturing units should commence skill development centres for the local youth. We must work together to ensure skilled manpower for the future."

He said the Uttar Pradesh government entered into an MoA with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 ITIs in the state to take forward the skill development programme for the youth with new-age trades.

At least one skill development centre should be established in Hardoi, Sandila, for which full cooperation will be provided by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), he said. CM Yogi said an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore on the ground marks a new industrial revolution in Uttar Pradesh.

In the midst of numerous challenges, the Industrial Development Department tried to create an opportunity in Sandila. Emphasising that investments are being made in every part of the state, the CM said that earlier whenever there were talks of investment, it was considered to mean the region of NCR - Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Authority and Ghaziabad.

"Before 2017, the challenge before us was what should be done to remove the regional economic disparity. The investment could reach Lucknow to a great extent. Apart from this, there was no fifth place where one could go ahead with huge investment, however, all myths were destroyed by the Global Investors Summit," he remarked.

The state has received investment proposals worth about Rs 35 lakh crore and proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 4.29 lakh crore have been received by Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand region respectively. Investment proposals have been received for all 75 districts.

It projects Uttar Pradesh to the country and the world as one of the best investment destinations in the country."Today, the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh is an example in front of the country. Uttar Pradesh no longer has to pick and choose as it has sectoral policies now. We are also making the best use of technology, single window system, MoU monitoring system, Udyami Mitra and incentive monitoring system, leaving no room for human intervention and the results are in front of everyone," CM Yogi said.

Chief Minister also appealed to all the public representatives of Hardoi to contribute to encouraging investment proposals to accelerate development and enhance employment prospects for thousands of people directly and indirectly.

"This is an opportunity for us to better utilize the potential of our region for its development. For some time now we have seen in Sandila, especially after Berger Paints, there are various companies like Varun Beverages (Pepsi), ITC, Green Ply, Haldiram, Weebly Scott, Austin Ply, Pidilite, in the process of setting up their units. Currently, we are in the process of providing land to these companies," he said.

"I assure all the investors making industrial investments that the Uttar Pradesh government guarantees the security of every investment made by them in Uttar Pradesh. The government will contribute to the growth of your business through not only safe but fruitful investments," he added. (ANI)

