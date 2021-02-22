Yogi Adityanath government to present paperless Budget for FY 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh assembly

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly on Monday (February 22).

Taking a cue from the Union Budget, the Budget in the state will also be presented in a paperless mode.

The state legislative assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Sunday said that everything including the agenda of the House, and questions and answers will become paperless.

"There is a plan to implement the e-Vidhan in all the legislative assemblies of the country. It will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh as well, and the required money for its implementation will also be paid by us. For this project, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister has been made the nodal," said Dixit.

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began on a stormy note on Thursday with Opposition raising slogans and then staging a walkout. They protested against the Centre's farm laws.

Amid the ruckus, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel continued with her speech. She praised the state government over law and order and coronavirus management.

"The work done by my government in the health sector and coronavirus management by enhancing the capacity of COVID testing from zero to 2 lakh per day, arranging more than 1.5 lakh beds for COVID patients and ICU in each district has been appreciated at the national and international level," Patel said.

She also praised the government for the successful inauguration of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Live TV