हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
uttar pradesh budget

Yogi Adityanath government to present paperless Budget for FY 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh assembly

Taking a cue from the Union Budget, the Budget in the state will also be presented in a paperless mode. The state legislative assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Sunday said that everything including the agenda of the House, and questions and answers will become paperless.

Yogi Adityanath government to present paperless Budget for FY 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh assembly
File photo

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly on Monday (February 22).

Taking a cue from the Union Budget, the Budget in the state will also be presented in a paperless mode.

The state legislative assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Sunday said that everything including the agenda of the House, and questions and answers will become paperless.

"There is a plan to implement the e-Vidhan in all the legislative assemblies of the country. It will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh as well, and the required money for its implementation will also be paid by us. For this project, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister has been made the nodal," said Dixit.

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began on a stormy note on Thursday with Opposition raising slogans and then staging a walkout. They protested against the Centre's farm laws.

Amid the ruckus, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel continued with her speech. She praised the state government over law and order and coronavirus management.

"The work done by my government in the health sector and coronavirus management by enhancing the capacity of COVID testing from zero to 2 lakh per day, arranging more than 1.5 lakh beds for COVID patients and ICU in each district has been appreciated at the national and international level," Patel said.

She also praised the government for the successful inauguration of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
uttar pradesh budgetUP budgetAparna Yadav-Yogi Adityanath meeting details
Next
Story

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi visits Assam, West Bengal today

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Corona cases have seen an increase in the last 24 hours in the country