Yogi Adityanath In Demand For Karnataka Polls With Rise In His Star Power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) star campaigners in the last few years. The BJP has significantly increased his poll rallies after he was made the chief minister. CM Yogi Adityanath is popular for his strict actions against mafias and criminals. With Asad Ahmed and Ghulam's encounter on Thursday, CM Adityanath's video featuring 'Mitti Me Mila Denge' remark has gone viral on social media. He was hailed on social media for fulfilling his promise of eliminating the wanted criminals. The BJP leaders have been watching these developments closely and according to reports, the party's Karnataka unit has demanded multiple poll rallies of CM Yogi Adityanath in the state.

According to a News18 report, Karnataka BJP leaders want to cash on the popularity and strict image of CM Yogi Adityanath. They want more rallies by Yogi Adityanath especially in coastal Karnataka where Hindutva is reportedly a major issue.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said. "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with a UP STF team," said Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

According to the report, Asad Ahmed's encounter could make Adityanath a big draw in coastal Karnataka where issues like the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been significant. The party may invoke CM Adityanth's example to drive home the point that the BJP doesn't harbour criminals. The BJP has already given tickets to advocates, doctors, retired IAS and IPS officials in Karnataka to win people's confidence.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. The BJP is facing stiff competition from Congress. Besides regional leaders like Chief Minister BS Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa, the BJP's star campaigner list is likely to include party president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. While the focus will be on 'Modi Magic' yet again in the polls, the saffron party is likely to cash-in on the popularity of CM Yogi Aditanath as well.