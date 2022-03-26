Yogi Adityanath's return gift to people of UP, free ration scheme extended for 3 months

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state’s popular ‘free-ration scheme’ will be extended for another three months. The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting of the Yogi 2.0 government.

In the meeting that was aimed to discuss operations for the coming term, it was decided that the Uttar Pradesh government will spend Rs 3,270 crore that will benefit up to 15 crore people, said UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow.

"In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Live TV