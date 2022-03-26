हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi 2.0

Yogi Adityanath's return gift to people of UP, free ration scheme extended for 3 months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state’s popular ‘free-ration scheme’ will be extended for another three months. The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting of the Yogi 2.0 government.

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s return gift to people of UP, free ration scheme extended for 3 months

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state’s popular ‘free-ration scheme’ will be extended for another three months. The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting of the Yogi 2.0 government.

In the meeting that was aimed to discuss operations for the coming term, it was decided that the Uttar Pradesh government will spend Rs 3,270 crore that will benefit up to 15 crore people, said UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow.

"In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi 2.0Uttar Pradesh governmentYogi AdityanathUP Free Ration SchemeYogi 2.0 cabinet meeting
Next
Story

MPSC 2019 Group B PSI result declared on mpsc.gov.in, check merit list and other details here

Must Watch

PT8M46S

News Rush: Jaishankar on meeting China's foreign minister