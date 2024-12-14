Yogi Police Set To Take Action Against Those Who Resisting Mufti Khalid Nadvi Arrest

The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a manhunt for individuals who surrounded the NIA team and prevented the detention of Mufti Khalid Nadvi in Jhansi. The police are taking stringent action against those responsible for obstructing the arrest of Nadvi and creating a public disturbance.

Nadvi, who is facing serious charges of involvement in terrorist activities and foreign funding, was the subject of a raid by the NIA and Special Task Force (ATS) earlier this week.

According to sources, the crowd surrounded the NIA team and stopped the arrest of Mufti Khalid Nadvi, who is accused of engaging in terror-related activities. The situation has drawn widespread attention and authorities are now focused on tracking down the culprits.

A search was conducted at Mufti Khalid Nadvi's house, where laptops, mobiles, and other gadgets were examined. After the search, when the team was taking Nadvi for further questioning, the crowd surrounded them.

The team was attacked, after which, under pressure, the NIA and ATS had to release the accused Mufti Khalid. However, when Zee Media spoke to the women who caused the uproar, they claimed that Mufti Sahab is a good person who teaches Islam to children.