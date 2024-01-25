New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made history by interacting with a large number of young and first-time voters on the occasion of National Voters' Day and urged them to use their votes wisely to elect a responsible, strong and decisive government. In his inaugural speech, PM Modi emphasized the crucial role India is poised to play in space defence, manufacturing, and innovation over the next few years. He highlighted the dependence on the citizens in shaping the country's direction, approach, and potential outcomes in these sectors.

Citizens' Responsibility In Shaping India's Destiny: PM

PM Modi urged citizens to actively participate in determining the nation's destiny, emphasizing that a significant medium for this decision-making process will be through the upcoming major elections. He stressed the need for voters to consider how the possibilities for the nation align with their aspirations, particularly in this critical period where the responsibility for the country's future in various domains will be decided.

Your Vote Matters In India's Transformative Phase: PM

Underscoring the citizens' role as the cornerstone of the world's largest democracy, PM Modi emphasized the unique nature of this responsibility. He noted that the moment an individual's name gets registered in the voter list, they become an integral part of the democratic process. This, he said, is a pivotal time as India enters a phase critical to its future, with the next 25 years holding tremendous importance for both the citizens and the nation.

Elections And India's Development Goals

PM Modi stated that every election is significant, with citizens holding the most substantial responsibility. As India aims for development until 2047, each vote cast will play a decisive role in steering the nation towards its goals. He drew parallels with the pre-independence era, highlighting the massive responsibility shouldered by the youth aged between 18 and 25 to secure India's independence.

Honouring The Freedom Fighters

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, PM Modi acknowledged those who fought for India's independence between 1947 and 2047. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging their contributions by immortalizing their names in golden letters, signifying their significant role in India's journey towards freedom.

The interaction was part of the 'Namo Nav Matdata' Conference organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling BJP. Ahead of PM Modi's address, BJP National President JP Nadda also addressed the 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan' for first-time voters. "I welcome the over 5000 first-time voters from across the country who have gathered to listen to PM Modi...We have confidence that we will become a developed and self-reliant nation," Nadda said in his speech.

Namo Nav Metadata Conference: BJP Aims To Reach 1 Crore First-Time Voters

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya emphasized the pivotal role young voters played in electing Modi in 2014 and securing his re-election in 2019. The Namo Nav Matdata conference, spanning 5,000 locations nationwide, targets one crore first-time voters aged between 18 and 25.

Unprecedented Scale: PM Modi's Direct Interaction With Youth

This marked the first instance of a Prime Minister engaging with first-time voters on such a massive scale. Surya had earlier expressed the anticipation of lakhs of youths directly interacting with PM Modi, highlighting their enthusiasm for supporting PM Modi's potential third term.

National Voters' Day: Know All About It

National Voters' Day, celebrated annually on January 25, marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Established in 2011, the day aims to encourage people's participation in elections, especially young voters, and raise awareness about the electoral process.

Theme Of National Voters' Day 2024: 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure'

Insight into This Year's Theme: The theme for 2024, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure,' continues the focus on individual feelings and aspirations towards active participation in the electoral process through the power of their vote.

Multimedia Campaigns And Innovative Initiatives

The national function in New Delhi will see President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest, with Union Minister Shri Arun Ram Meghwal as the guest of honour. Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on state and district-level officers, recognizing their outstanding performance in various election-related spheres.

Inclusive Elections Postage Stamp Release: In anticipation of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, a commemorative postage stamp themed 'Inclusive Elections' will be released. A multimedia campaign for voter education and awareness, along with a captivating exhibition showcasing the grandeur of Indian elections, will also be launched.

National Voters' Day Pledge

Pledge Across Institutions: Government offices, autonomous bodies, and organizations nationwide will take a pledge on National Voters' Day. Schools and educational institutions are encouraged to conduct various activities, including debates, discussions, and competitions, centred around the theme of Voters' day.

This comprehensive coverage highlights the significant aspects of PM Modi's virtual interaction, the importance of National Voters' Day, and the multifaceted celebrations and initiatives surrounding the event.