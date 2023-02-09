topStoriesenglish2571530
'You're Upset Because Your Wife ran Away': TMC MP Scolds BJP leader for 'Interrupting' his LS Speech

Parliament Session Updates: BJP MP Saumitra Khan continued to make various remarks while this senior TMC MP Saugata Roy criticised the central government in his speech. After a while, Roy told the MP of Bishnupur, "You are not mentally fit."

Feb 09, 2023
  • The matter was kept quiet at the time, but the Speaker later warned Saugata Roy about it.
  • Roy was told by the Speaker that such personal attacks were inappropriate for a senior and experienced MP like him.
  • The speaker also advised Roy to be more mindful and restrained in this regard.

Parliament Session Update: Saugata Roy, a Trinamool MP, launched an unprecedented attack on Bishnupur BJP MP Saumitra Khan. On Thursday, Roy was speaking in the Lok Sabha about the Union Budget. Saumitra continued to make various remarks while this senior MP criticised the central government in his speech. After a while, Roy told the MP of Bishnupur, "You are not mentally fit. You're upset because your wife ran away." Addressing Speaker Om Birla, he also stated, "His (Soumitra) head wire has been severed."

The matter was kept quiet at the time, but the Speaker later warned Saugata Roy about it. Roy was told by the Speaker that such personal attacks were inappropriate for a senior and experienced MP like him. The speaker also advised Roy to be more mindful and restrained in this regard. However, he informed the Speaker that he made such remarks as a result of repeated interruptions during his speech. Roy did not respond after receiving this message from the speaker. After speaking with him over the phone, Roy said, "I don't wish to comment on it."

Although Sougata Roy did not respond, Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh did. "Such comments demonstrate the Trinamool's tastelessness," he said. He also claimed that the BJP does not question the number of wives Trinamool leaders and ministers have in order to maintain their modesty!

Sujata Mondal Khan, Saumitra Khan's wife, defected from the BJP to join Trinamool before the last assembly elections. Saumitra announced his divorce from his wife in a press conference after taking the TMC flag. That case is still pending in court. Saumitra and Sujata both told the judge in their divorce case last January that they would no longer live together. Even during the political meeting, 'wife' Sujata openly attacked Soumitra. "I thought he'd do people's work," she said in the complaint's tone. "I did not expect him to win the election," Sujata further added.

