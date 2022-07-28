NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Youth an asset, don't show them as liability: Rahul Gandhi's advice to PM Modi

"Raja (the king) gets angry when asked questions on unemployment. The truth is this - he is not capable of providing employment," Rahul Gandhi said.

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Youth an asset, don't show them as liability: Rahul Gandhi's advice to PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP over the issue of unemployment, saying the youth are the country's "asset", but the ruling party is portraying them as "liability"."Out of 22 crore youths who queued up for government jobs in the past eight years, 7.22 lakh got jobs, that is, only three out of 1,000," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Raja (the king) gets angry when asked questions on unemployment. The truth is this - he is not capable of providing employment. The youth are an 'asset' of the country, BJP is showing them as 'liability'," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running away from the questions of the youth of India.

In a tweet in Hindi, Vadra said that in the past eight years, 22 crore youths applied for government jobs, but the BJP government was able to give jobs to only 87,000 youths every year.

"The prime minister, who promised two crore jobs, is running away from the questions of the youth of India. Answers on employment in the Parliament, and in the press, are missing. The youth want answers," the Congress general secretary said.

Of over 22.05 crore applicants for central government jobs between 2014 and 2022, over 7.22 lakh were recommended by the recruiting agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

As many as 7,22,311 candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different central government departments from 2014-15 to 2021-22, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden