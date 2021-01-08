हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, 26/11 mastermind, sentenced to 15-year imprisonment in Pakistan

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Key conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, on Friday (January 8) sentenced to 15 years by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, according to media reports.

Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was arrested over terror financing charges six days ago. Lakhvi was arrested by Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a case was registered in a Lahore police station. 

The LeT commander was out on bail since 2015.  In December 2008, the UN had designated Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi as a global terrorist for being associated with LeT and al-Qaeda and for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” both the entities.

 

Next
Story

India heads crucial UNSC panels, gets foothold in Afghan peace process and Pakistan's terror record
