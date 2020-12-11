Zee donates 300-bed Dedicated COVID health centre to Thane Municipal Corporation

MUMBAI: Zee Group on Friday (December 11) donated a 300 plus bed Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) for frontline workers and their families to Thane Municipal Corporation.

The health centre, set up at Borivade ground in Thane, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. MD Punit Goenka were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), thanked the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared a video that showed the setting up of COVID health centre. "ZEE has donated a 300+ bed Dedicated Covid Health Centre for frontline workers & their families, to Thane Municipal Corporation. Thank you Hon'ble CM Shri UddhavJi Thackeray @OfficeofUT for inaugurating this facility and @AUThackeray for your guidance. #ZEEfightsCovid19," he wrote in the post.

ZEE has donated a 300+ bed Dedicated Covid Health Centre for frontline workers & their families, to Thane Municipal Corporation. Thank you Hon'ble CM Shri UddhavJi Thackeray @OfficeofUT for inaugurating this facility and @AUThackeray for your guidance. #ZEEfightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/f5vDt1Bh8h — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) December 11, 2020

It was a pleasure interacting with Shri.UddhavJi Thackeray @OfficeofUT during the inauguration event of the Dedicated Covid Health Centre.Truly appreciate the efforts sown in by his esteemed office. PrivatePublicPartnerships are key to bring about a +ve change! #ZEEfightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/dbSewJuoxj — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) December 11, 2020

Earlier on October 24, Zee had donated 20 ambulances and 4,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Rajasthan government.

In its national-level CSR drive towards enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure against COVID-19, Zee had committed to donate 240+ ambulances, 46,000+ PPE kits, 90+ oxygen humidifiers and 600,000 daily meals. The latest donation to Thane Municipal Corporation is in line with this national CSR drive.

Live TV