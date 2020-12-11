हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee Fights Covid-19

Zee donates 300-bed Dedicated COVID health centre to Thane Municipal Corporation

The health centre, set up at Borivade ground in Thane, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

Photo courtesy: @ZEECorporate

MUMBAI: Zee Group on Friday (December 11) donated a 300 plus bed Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) for frontline workers and their families to Thane Municipal Corporation. 

The health centre, set up at Borivade ground in Thane, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. MD Punit Goenka were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), thanked the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared a video that showed the setting up of COVID health centre. "ZEE has donated a 300+ bed Dedicated Covid Health Centre for frontline workers & their families, to Thane Municipal Corporation. Thank you Hon'ble CM Shri UddhavJi Thackeray @OfficeofUT  for inaugurating this facility and @AUThackeray  for your guidance. #ZEEfightsCovid19," he wrote in the post. 

Earlier on October 24, Zee had donated 20 ambulances and 4,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Rajasthan government. 

In its national-level CSR drive towards enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure against COVID-19, Zee had committed to donate 240+ ambulances, 46,000+ PPE kits, 90+ oxygen humidifiers and 600,000 daily meals. The latest donation to Thane Municipal Corporation is in line with this national CSR drive. 

