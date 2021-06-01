ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd appoints Nitin Mittal as President of Technology & Data wing

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), a leading media and entertainment powerhouse, has announced the appointment of Mr Nitin Mittal as President of the Technology & Data wing.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has been taking strategic steps to support its digital pivot, drive exponential growth across digital platforms and fortify the broader transformation it has embarked on, in line with the ZEE 4.0 approach. Nitin Mittal will be responsible for leading the technology and data teams. He will lead strategic initiatives in Tech, Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) and Digital across the Company to support the ZEE 4.0 transformation.

The transformation process aims at creating a digitally adept, data first Company that will be a leader, in all formats of content consumption, both linear and digital, across India and key international markets. Nitin Mittal will also lead the Engineering team and work closely with Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms to enhance the customer experience across ZEE5 and support the growth plans of the OTT Platform in India and across the world.

Speaking on the development and commenting on the overall strategic approach, Mr Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We have taken concerted efforts and reworked our digital strategy in order to build robust digital assets to enhance the user experience. We are taking concrete steps to further upgrade our technological capabilities, and I am sure with Nitin’s expertise, we will enhance the value proposition of our digital products to create consumer delight. I wish Nitin all the very best and welcome him to ZEE 4.0.”

Welcoming Nitin on-board, Mr Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The pace of technology-led innovation in the Media & Entertainment ecosystem is rapidly rising, and a strong blend of technology, data and talent are the critical determinants to succeed in this space. I am glad to welcome Nitin Mittal to our leadership team to drive the digital transformation journey of ZEE 4.0 forward. His incredible wealth of experience and knowledge will surely be valuable for us, as we continue to scale across markets and platforms.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “I am excited to be a part of ZEE as it charts a hyper-scale growth trajectory by leveraging its strength in content and building advanced technology-led entertainment platforms. My job at ZEE is to worry about technology in the future. If you want to have a great future you have to start thinking about it in the present, because when the future's here, you won't have the time. (Brockman 2003). I’m committed to helping our clients and various teams’ professional dreams come true. As an organization, we aim to create an environment that sparks innovation. I will do my best to support and implement the great ideas the teams come up with.”

With over 20 years of experience, Nitin has taken on various challenges in his previous stints working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to build the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework for the country and working with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on reframing the Aadhar platform to drive the exponential growth of its coverage in India.

Prior to joining ZEE, Nitin was the Founder CEO & Board Member for SOLV, a company focused on creating an open platform for B2B commerce, credit, payment, logistics and skilled workforce for the SME segment in India. With strong expertise in delivering large scale data solutions, setting up global shared service centres, incubating global practices for business model reboot using data analytics, Big Data technologies and new business architecture, Nitin has built and scaled digital business in Retail, Finance, Ecommerce, FMCG, Healthcare, Insurance sectors and E-Governance. He has previously been associated with Standard Chartered, IBM, TESCO, BNY Mellon, Wipro and the Future Group.

In this new role, Nitin Mittal will add immense value in building ZEE as the largest and most profitable media & entertainment company in South Asia. As President – Technology & Data, Nitin will report to Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE. His appointment is with effect from 1 st June 2021.

