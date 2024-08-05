Bangladesh has witnessed a dramatic shift in its political landscape, marked by violent protests and the eventual resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. What started as a student protest against reservation policies has escalated into a full-blown crisis, revealing a complex web of international and domestic conspiracies aimed at overthrowing the current government. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused anti-national forces of orchestrating the turmoil.

In today's DNA episode, Zee News' revealed how the the Bangladesh coup is a carefully orchestrated plot involving Pakistan, China, and Opposition parties. The plot, masterminded by China, involved six key players: the Pakistani military, ISI, Bangladesh Army, Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and China itself.

Bangladesh Political Crisis : बांग्लादेश में पाकिस्तान वाला 'तख्तापलट'. भीड़ के कब्जे में ढाका...आगे क्या होगा?



बांग्लादेश के हालात पर दिल्ली में बैठक, PM आवास में CCS की बैठक जारी। बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षामंत्री और NSA शामिल, बैठक में विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर भी मौजूद… pic.twitter.com/JTKFS223lU — Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 5, 2024

The student-led protests, initially sparked by opposition to reservation policies, soon saw the involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP, both known for their anti-India and anti-Awami League stances. Jamaat-e-Islami, closely associated with ISI, was allegedly instrumental in inciting violence among the students.

This organization, which had previously supported Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War, has been a persistent thorn in the side of successive Awami League governments. This was not the first attempt to overthrow Hasina's government. Pakistan had made two previous attempts, in 2009 and 2012, but failed. However, this time, with China's backing, the conspiracy succeeded.

China's involvement in the coup is rooted in its significant investments in Bangladesh, totaling over $2.5 billion. When Hasina visited China in July to discuss debt relief, she was met with a cold response from Chinese President Xi Jinping, indicating that China was unwilling to provide assistance. This was seen as a signal to Hasina that her government was no longer supported by China.

Watch tonight's episode of DNA for a detailed analysis on Bangladesh coup here: