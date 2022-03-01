DNA Exclusive: 'It's pro-incumbency, we are winning 4 states', says BJP chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda, who is campaigning hard in the ongoing assembly polls, has exuded confidence that the saffron will indeed dominate the election scenario much like it did in the year 2017 when the BJP had won 4 out of 5 states.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary interviews BJP chief JP Nadda on various important election issues like anti-incumbency, polarisation, performance of existing MLAs and post-poll scenarios.

Here are excerpts of Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary's exclusive interview with JP Nadda:

Q. What is going to happen after the elections? What would be the results?

The election will take place in 5 states, we are in power in four, we are confident of retaining power. In Punjab, we are fighting on maximum number of seats this time, we are about a better performance there.

Q. Muslim community voted in solidarity for one party, while other were apparantly divided in 1st and 2nd phase. Do you think BJP attempted an exam of only 80 marks agaist SP's 100?

I have to pay attention to the terminology in answering this. We do not talk of division and disintegration, we talk of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. We want to take everyone along

Our opponents have been spreading misinformation about us for a long time, trying to keep a section of the society separate from us, they are also successful, they are successful in elections, but our efforts are on

We never asked the religion of the beneficiaries of the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme. We always want to give rights to the poor. I hope sooner or later they will understand that BJP is working towards changing lives for the better.

Q. The ground report from Uttar Pradesh says that there's neck and neck fight. It's being said that BJP's social engineers failed in front of SP's social engineers?



They have always done social engineering. They are now with the RLD. They think it's Mathematics, they forget it's Chemistry actually. People no more vote on the directions of their 'thekedaars' (village heads, local leaders etc) anymore. They have their own thinking ability these days. They exercise their own will. The Congress and other parties have ruled by getting these thekedars in their favour, but it doesn't work anymore. People have their Chemistry set with PM Narendra Modi.

Q. Is there an anti-incumbency against the existing MLAs?

We make a strategy to give balanced representation to all sections. This time there are 25 to 30 per cent new faces. Everyone - new and old, women, youth and all other sections of society - must get representation. Some initial unrest is observed within the party whenever an election is announced. This is because ours is a very large, cadre-based party.

Q. It is expected that BJP might win lesser seats in comparison to 2017. Will Yogi Adityanath become the Chief Minister again if BJP wins less seats?

We are fighting election under Yogi ji's capataincy. This question doesn't even arise. Though the final decision will be taken by the Parliamentary Board o the party, but this question doesn't even arise.

Q. Even if party win 200-220 seats?

We are aiming to win 300.

Q. You are fighting Punjab alone this time. It will be a good "net-practice" for you. But will you again go with the SAD in case of a hung assembly?

This will be decided by the party's Parliamentary Board only. We never broke up with Akali Dal, they walked out. Personally, I see very dim chances of an alliance taking place again in future. However, the decision would be taken by the Parliamentary board only.

Q. Who will take the credit/blame for victory/defeat on March 10 - PM Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers or you as the party president?

We think collectively, we work collectively. We celebrate victories, we acknowledge defeats as well. PM Narendra Modi is the top leader of our party - we are using his popularity in every state. The Chief Ministers are implementing party and centre's development agenda in their respective states effectively. I have the responsibility of keeping the party cadre encouraged. In such a situation, if results come up in our favour, the credit would obviously go to PM Narendra Modi. If we fell short, I will be responsible.

Q. So, you will be responsible wherever the party loses?

Yes, but we won't lose. We will win. Still, there will be certain shortcomings on our part - I will be responsible for them.