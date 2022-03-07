Zee Exit poll 2022: AAP likely to emerge as single largest party in Punjab, may win 52-61 seats

New Delhi: As the voting for the seventh and the final phase of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh has concluded on Monday at 6 pm, all eyes are on the exit polls that could set the tone and hint at who is winning the prestigious Punjab battle of 2022.

Zee News, which is one of the country's largest media houses, has come up with the results of the exit polls in Punjab and the trend so far shows AAP emerging as the biggest gainer.

As per Zee Media’s exit poll, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get 52-61 seats out of the 117 constituencies across Punjab.

While the second biggest party in the norther state is likely to be Congress with 26-33 seats followed by a marginally lower figure by Shiromani Akali Dal with 24-32 seats.

It seems like BJP and PLC alliance failed to charm the voters as the exit polls suggest the duo getting only 3-5 seats in Punjab

As far as the regional figures are concerned, in the largest Malwa region as well, AAP is likely to emerge as the highest scorer with 38-42 seats with Congress likely to be the second-highest gainer with 12- 16 votes and SAD the third with a marginally lower number with 10-14 seats.

Similarly in the Majha region, which is said to be a rural belt of Punjab, AAP seems to be elevating as the biggest scorer with 11-15 seats out of 25 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress are likely to run in a close contest in the Majha region with 5-8 seats.

BJP is likely to get zero seats here in the Majha region.

As far as the Doaba region is concerned, AAP is likely to take the second position here with only 3-5 out of 23 seats. Congress in this region might emerge as the highest scorer with 9-10 seats closely followed by SAD with 8-10 seats.

Of the five states that went to the polls, Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14.

Goa has a 40-member assembly while there are 70 seats in Uttarakhand. On the other hand, 117 seats of Punjab went to the polls in a single-phase on February 20.

The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

