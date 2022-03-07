Zee News Exit poll today: Who will win assembly elections 2022, watch today after 6.30 PM

NEW DELHI: With the voting for seventh and final phase polling in Uttar Pradesh set to conclude by 6 PM on Monday, all eyes are now focussed on exit polls that could hold a clue to the people’s mood in five states where voting for assembly election 2022 was held.

It may be recalled that assembly polls for the 403 seats were being held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases. The polling for 349 seats took place in six phases respectively on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 while the polling for the last phase covering 54 seats was held on Monday (March 7).

Of the five states that went to the polls, Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14. Goa has a 40-member assembly while there are 70 seats in Uttarakhand. On the other hand, 117 seats of Punjab went to the polls in a single phase on February 20. The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

As per the Election Commission of India directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states that go to the polls simultaneously.

Zee News, which is one of the country's largest media houses, will declare the results of the exit polls to check the mood of the voters in five states which went to the polls recently. The exit poll results will be declared after 6 PM. The embargo on exit polls will lift on Monday evening around 6.30 PM.

Zee News had earlier conduct conducted a massive and possibly the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected - to check the mood of the voters in all five states that went to polls recently. The opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. Here are the brief predictions of the Zee-Designboxed opinion poll for various states.

UP

The pre-election opinion poll conducted by Zee-Designboxed in the state of Uttar Pradesh predicted BJP+ winning between 245-267 seats, SP+ 125-148, Mayawati-led BSP 5-9 and INC 3-7 seats. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won 312 seats, SP won 47 seats, and BSP won 19 seats.

Punjab

Results of the pre-election opinion poll conducted by Zee-Designboxed in the state of Punjab showed INC winning between 35-38 seats, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP 36-39, SAD 32-35 and BJP getting between 4-7 seats. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, INC won 77 seats, AAP won 20 seats, SAD won 15 seats, and BJP won 3 seats.

Uttarakhand

The Zee-Designboxed opinion poll for the state of Uttarakhand predicted the ruling BJ getting BJP 31-35 seats, INC 33-37, AAP 0-2 seats. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 56 seats, INC won 11 seats, and IND won 2 seats.

Goa

The Zee-Designboxed opinion poll for the state of Goa predicted BJP winning between 15-19 seats, Congress: 14-18, AAP: 0-2, MGP+: 3-5, GFP: 1-2 seats, OTH: 0-1.

While speaking about the PM choice, 53% of Goa residents wanted Narendra Modi, 38% said they want Rahul Gandhi as PM. 9% of residents said they wanted others as PM.

Manipur

‘Janata Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever by Zee-Designboxed showed BJP retaining power in Manipur with a 41% vote share. As per the seat projection, BJP is expected to win between 33-37 seats, Congress 13-17, NPF 4-6, NPP 2-4, OTH 0-2.