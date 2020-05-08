Zee News gets massive support in Kerala FIR on jihad, won't shy away from reporting truth

Zee News has received huge support of its viewers in the last 24 hours against the FIR in Kerala in which Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary has been named. Viewers of the world's top news show DNA encouraged our team for its fearless reporting and coverage for showing the truth about those indulging in jihad.

Our reports on jihad have become the biggest stories of 2020 which even the Zee News team had not imagined. But today it seems that even if someone says anything against jihad, then that person will be jailed. If you oppose those spreading terror you will be forced to face the court and police.

Democracy gives the option of dissent. But if the definition of jihad is different for you and me, does it mean that we lodge FIRs against each other, files court cases against each other?

If this is allowed to continue, then the country will have two groups - one which supports terrorists and calls them martyrs and the other which salutes the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who are protecting us. One group will work towards erecting memorials for terrorists and the other will want that they are denied proper last rites.

Since May 7, Zee News and DNA have received the support of crores of patriotic Indians. Your power is much, much greater than that of a handful of people. We assure all of you that we will always stand with truth and never let you down.

Several top names of India including ministers, political leaders and celebrities have come out on our support. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, too, stated that any move to muzzle the media is not right and its independence should be respected.

Lodging FIRs has become a tool to harass and threaten journalists. But such acts can not deter those who raise issues of the voice of the public. Today DD News senior editor Ashok Shrivastav protested against the attack on media alone outside Delhi Press Club

The FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary alleges that ZeeNews programme on March 11, 2020, hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. The FIR has been registered under IPC Section 295A.

But if the Indian Constitution's Article 19 gives the Right to Freedom of Expression to everyone, then how raising the issue of jihad hurts the religious sentiments of any section?

IPC Section 295A is being used as a tool to harass journalists who report the truth and several state government do not like such journalists.

Just like IPC 295A, there is another IPC Section 500 which is slapped against anyone accused of defamation. Both of these sections are used as a political tool. Even Madras High Court has made a similar observation.

In a case between a media house and a private company, Madras High Court judge Justice GR Swaminathan in his order stated that the section against defamation is being used by powerful leaders and companies as a weapon against journalists but the courts will protect their fundamental rights.

It is true that in our country, the law is used against those who speak the truth. Even experts say IPC Sections 295A and 500 are misused and it should stop. These are against freedom of expression.