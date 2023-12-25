NEW DELHI: Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is known for his fearless opinions, took center stage at the Zee Real Hero show, delivering a scathing rebuke to Rahul Gandhi and urging the national media to focus on more critical issues. Without mincing his words, the firebrand BJP leader sought to know why the nation is spending its time discussing the Congress MP when there are more pressing matters.

Thakur Cites Jharkhand Cash Scandal

In an unfiltered conversation, Thakur shed light on the Jharkhand cash scandal, exposing disparities between the BJP and Congress narratives. He accused Congress of alleged misuse of Rs 300 crores, emphasizing irregularities in cash counting machines and reduced bank staff. The discrepancy in the note count, exceeding 350 crores, fuelled Thakur's call for a shift in national attention.

Thakur On Rahul Gandhi's Image

Questioning the nation's fixation on Rahul Gandhi, Thakur not only highlighted the Congress leader's post-election celebrations but also urged the nation to reconsider where its focus should lie. In a thought-provoking statement, he questioned the tarnishing of Gandhi's image and called for a broader perspective.

Anurag Thakur: Beyond Politics, A Personal Glimpse

The interview provided a rare glimpse into Anurag Thakur's multifaceted personality, transcending political boundaries. From reminiscing about his father, his "real hero" and source of inspiration, to sharing lessons learned from a lifetime devoted to public service, Thakur's candid revelations painted a picture of the individual behind the public figure.

Honouring Arun Jaitley's Legacy: Thakur's Tribute

Reflecting on his years spent close to the late Arun Jaitley, Thakur acknowledged the profound impact the seasoned politician had on Indian politics. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from Jaitley and discussed how media dynamics shift when the spotlight turns toward the BJP.

Mimicking Episode Controversy: Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi's Actions

In a sharp critique, Thakur condemned Rahul Gandhi for recording TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicking episode, labeling the Congress Wayanad MP as "immature and non-serious." Thakur called for an apology to the nation, the Jats, and the farmers, highlighting the gravity of the recent controversy.