trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702548
NewsIndia
ZEE REAL HEROES AWARDS

Zee Real Heroes Awards: 'Stop Wasting Country's Time On Rahul Gandhi', Anurag Thakur Slams Congress MP

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also questioned the nation's fixation on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zee Real Heroes Awards: 'Stop Wasting Country's Time On Rahul Gandhi', Anurag Thakur Slams Congress MP

NEW DELHI: Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is known for his fearless opinions, took center stage at the Zee Real Hero show, delivering a scathing rebuke to Rahul Gandhi and urging the national media to focus on more critical issues. Without mincing his words, the firebrand BJP leader sought to know why the nation is spending its time discussing the Congress MP when there are more pressing matters.

Thakur Cites Jharkhand Cash Scandal

In an unfiltered conversation, Thakur shed light on the Jharkhand cash scandal, exposing disparities between the BJP and Congress narratives. He accused Congress of alleged misuse of Rs 300 crores, emphasizing irregularities in cash counting machines and reduced bank staff. The discrepancy in the note count, exceeding 350 crores, fuelled Thakur's call for a shift in national attention.

Thakur On Rahul Gandhi's Image

Questioning the nation's fixation on Rahul Gandhi, Thakur not only highlighted the Congress leader's post-election celebrations but also urged the nation to reconsider where its focus should lie. In a thought-provoking statement, he questioned the tarnishing of Gandhi's image and called for a broader perspective.

Anurag Thakur: Beyond Politics, A Personal Glimpse

The interview provided a rare glimpse into Anurag Thakur's multifaceted personality, transcending political boundaries. From reminiscing about his father, his "real hero" and source of inspiration, to sharing lessons learned from a lifetime devoted to public service, Thakur's candid revelations painted a picture of the individual behind the public figure.

Honouring Arun Jaitley's Legacy: Thakur's Tribute

Reflecting on his years spent close to the late Arun Jaitley, Thakur acknowledged the profound impact the seasoned politician had on Indian politics. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from Jaitley and discussed how media dynamics shift when the spotlight turns toward the BJP.

Mimicking Episode Controversy: Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi's Actions

In a sharp critique, Thakur condemned Rahul Gandhi for recording TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicking episode, labeling the Congress Wayanad MP as "immature and non-serious." Thakur called for an apology to the nation, the Jats, and the farmers, highlighting the gravity of the recent controversy.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation