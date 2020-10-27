Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Job vacancies at UCO bank; know details

New Delhi: The Zee News has started a 'Zee Rozgaar Samachaar' initiative to provide information about the new job vacancies across India. The programme aims at facilitating young aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations.

With this, Zee News informs you that the UCO bank has started inviting online applications for the recruitment to several posts.

The Bank has issued a notification for a post under the Scale-I and Scale-II in the Specialist Officer cadre. The commencement of online registration of application has started on Tuesday (October 27, 2020) and interested candidates can apply online through the link given on Bank's official website.

The UCO Bank has a total of 91 vacancies, of which, 64 posts are in the Junior Management Grade Scale (JMGS-1) and 27 are in the Middle Management Grade Scale (MMGS-II).

In JMGS-1, the available posts are Security Officers (9), Engineers (Civil 4, Electrical 2, Architect 2), Statistician (2), IT Officer (20) and Chartered Accountants/Chartered Financial Analyst (25).

The MMGS-II vacancies are Economist (2) and Chartered Accountants/Chartered Financial Analyst (25).

The official notification read that the number of vacancies are tentative and can be changed at the sole discretion of the Bank.

Eligibility:

Security Officers in JMGS-1: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks. Age limit: Between 21 and 40 years as on October 1, 2020.

Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Architect) in JMGS-1: A degree in Civil/Electrical/Architect Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks and candidates with a Post Graduate degree will be preferred. Age limit: Between 21 and 30 years as on October 1, 2020.

Statistician in JMGS-1: A Post Graduate degree in Economics or Statistics/ applied Economics/ Econometric from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks. Age limit: Between 21 and 30 years as on October 1, 2020.

IT Officer in JMGS-1: Minimum 60% or equivalent grade in 4 years BE/B Tech Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunications from a recognized University/Institute recognized by AICTE only or Minimum 60% in MCA (3 years) from a recognized University/Institute recognised by AICTE only. Age limit: Between 21 and 30 years as on October 1 2020.

Chartered Accountants/CFA in JMGS-1: Qualified Chartered Accountant/CFA. Age limit: Between 21 and 30 years as on October 1, 2020.

Economist in MMGS-II: Post Graduate in Economics with minimum 60% marks or PhD in Economics. Age limit: Between 21 and 30 years as on October 1, 2020.

Chartered Accountants/CFA in MMGS-II: Qualified Chartered Accountant/CFA. Age limit: Between 21 and 30 years as on October 1, 2020.

The tentative structure of the online examination will be as follows:

1. Reasoning - Number of questions - 50, Maximum Marks - 50.

2. English Language - Number of questions - 50, Maximum Marks - 25.

3. Quantitative Aptitude Number of questions - 50, Maximum Marks - 50.

4. Professional Knowledge Number of questions - 50, Maximum Marks - 75.

A candidate will take the paper consisting of 200 questions and 200 marks and a composite time of 2 hours will be given.

The scale of pay in JMGS-I will be from Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020, whereas, in MMGS-II, it will be from Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950.

"Selected candidates in JMGS-I will be on probation for a period of 2 years and selected candidates in MMGS-II will be on probation for a period of 1 year," said the notification.

The service bond for Security Officer, Engineers, Statistician, Chartered Accountants/CFA in JMGS-I will be 2 years and Rs 2 lacs and applicable GST. For Economist, Chartered Accountants/CFA in MMGS-II, the service bond will be 1 year and Rs 2 lacs along with applicable GST. For IT Officers in JMGS-I, it will be 3 years and Rs 2 lacs plus applicable GST.

The date of online examination could be in December 2020 or January 2021 and the date of interview will be informed in the future.

Application fees: The interested candidates belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 1,180. An SC/ST/PWD candidate will pay the registration fee of Rs 118.

"The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether the online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview," said the notification.

This is to be noted that the registration of application will close on November 17, 2020, and the online fee payment can be made between October 27 and November 17.

The last date for printing the application is December 2, 2020.