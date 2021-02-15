Indian-Allahabad Bank merger: Find out your new IFSC code, mobile banking app and more

New Delhi: The Indian Bank, which has merged with the Allahabad Bank, carried out a software migration over the weekend. In addition, changes made in IFSC code, mobile banking app, cheque book and passbook of Allahabad Bank account holders have come into effect from Monday (February 15).

“The bank has successfully completed the process of technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank,” it said in a regulatory filing. Indian Bank carried out the migration process on 13-14 February, and had informed that customers may face some disruption in services.

After this bank merger, there are now only 4 banks left in the country, and a transformation has begun for the customers of the bank whose bank was merged with the other bank.

Allahabad Bank was merged with the Indian Bank after which the new rules have come into force from today. Now customers will have to use the new IFSC code for money transfer.

Allahabad Bank account holders will now have to download the indOASIS app for online banking. Allahabad Bank had already appealed to all account holders to adopt new changes. In fact, allahabad bank has been merged with Indian Bank since April 1, 2020.

After which customers can contact their home branch or get a new IFSC code by logging on to www.indianbank.in/amalgamation to know their new IFSC code starting with IDIB for RTGS, NEFT, IMPS(IMPS). In addition, customers can also sms their registered mobile number to 92688 01962 to get a new IFSC code.

Even though online banking operations have changed since today, it does not mean that your cheque book has been deactivated with immediate effect.

Allahabad Bank's checkbook will continue to work for the next 6 months or till the cheque is over. In addition to the cheque book, ATMs will also be active for 6 months as before.

Allahabad Bank customers can call customer care number 1800-425-0000 for more information.

The bank has taken full care to avoid any inconvenience to the customers. Customers will be able to use http://indianbank.net.in for internet banking.

The website will provide full knowledge of the new rules to the account holders and also know how and where they can update the old bank related papers.

Live TV