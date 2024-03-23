New Delhi: Renowned dairy giant Amul, known for its tagline 'Taste of India,' is set to make its international debut. The iconic brand is poised to extend its reach beyond borders, bringing its diverse range of fresh products to the shores of the United States.

“I am pleased to inform that Amul shall be launching its fresh milk products in the United States of America. Happy to inform that we have tied up with a 108-year-old dairy cooperative in the US – Michigan Milk Producers Association, and this announcement was done at their annual meeting on March 20 at Detroit,” said Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). (Also Read: India Extends Ban On Onion Exports Indefinitely Ahead Of General Election)

#WATCH | Anand, Gujarat: Month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Amul to emerge as the world's largest dairy. Now, Amul plans to launch fresh milk products in the United States.



Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation's Managing Director Jayen Mehta says, "I am… pic.twitter.com/jJYViW7Ane — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Amul is set to introduce its fresh milk selection in the United States, offering it in both one-gallon (3.8 liters) and half-a-gallon (1.9 liters) packaging, all carrying the Amul brand. This range encompasses Amul Gold with 6 per cent milk fat, Amul Shakti containing 4.5 per cent milk fat, Amul Taaza featuring 3 per cent milk fat, and Amul Slim with 2 per cent milk fat. (Also Read: New Tax Regime: Consider These Deductions For Optimal Savings)

The different types of fresh milk will be sold at prominent Indian grocery stores across the East Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.Following the introduction of the fresh milk varieties, Amul intends to bring additional dairy products like yogurt, buttermilk, and paneer to the US market. This move aims to meet the increasing demand from the Indian community living abroad.

Further, GCMMF, the parent company of Amul plans to launch extensive mass media campaigns. These will include broadcasting their well-known TV advertisement 'Doodh Doodh Piyo Glass Full Doodh' in the United States.

Amul exports its products to over 50 countries globally. It operates with 18,000 milk cooperative committees and a network of 36,000 farmers. Every day, they process over 3.5 crore liters of milk.