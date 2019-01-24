हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn resigns from Renault, board meet to replace him

Ghosn was arrested in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

Carlos Ghosn resigns from Renault, board meet to replace him

Paris: Carlos Ghosn has resigned from French carmaker Renault, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg Television in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Carlos Ghosn just resigned last night," said Le Maire.

Renault`s board will meet on Thursday to replace Ghosn, in a move that could help ease tensions with alliance partner Nissan following Ghosn`s arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

The meeting will start at 0900 GMT and consider the proposed appointment of outgoing Michelin boss Jean-Dominique Senard as chairman and the promotion of Ghosn`s deputy Thierry Bollore to CEO, three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

