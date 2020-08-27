Five things you want to know about Jeff Bezos, the 1st person ever to be worth over $200 billion

New Delhi: Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become the first person ever whose net worth soared over $200 billion.

The net worth of the world`s richest person went up by $4.9 billion after Amazon stock edged up two per cent as of Wednesday afternoon, as per Forbes.

The person who is closest to Bezos now is Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates who is currently worth $116.1 billion, according to Forbes, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index put his net worth at $124 billion.

Here are five things you want to know about Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos