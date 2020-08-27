Five things you want to know about Jeff Bezos, the 1st person ever to be worth over $200 billion

New Delhi: Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become the first person ever whose net worth soared over $200 billion.
The net worth of the world`s richest person went up by $4.9 billion after Amazon stock edged up two per cent as of Wednesday afternoon, as per Forbes.
The person who is closest to Bezos now is Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates who is currently worth $116.1 billion, according to Forbes, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index put his net worth at $124 billion.
Here are five things you want to know about Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos
- Bezos founded Amazon two decades ago as an online bookseller –the company that grew into one of the world's most valuable companies. It features retail operations in more than a dozen countries, a major cloud computing division, and operations in digital devices, artificial intelligence, video streaming and groceries.
- His rise has been nothing less than spectacular since 2014 when his fortune was estimated at around USD 32 billion. The e-commerce giant saw a huge spike in demands for its services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Since the beginning of 2020, Amazon stock is up nearly 80 per cent, said the Forbes report, adding that Bezos` net worth on January 1 was roughly $115 billion. However, his nearly 11 per cent stake in Amazon makes up over 90 per cent of his massive fortune.
- Bezos also owns the private space exploration firm Blue Origin and purchased the Washington Post in 2013. Bezos told journalists a couple of years ago that he was selling some of his Amazon shares to fund Blue Origin.
- The world`s richest man gave his former wife MacKenzie a fourth of his Amazon stake, or 19.7 million shares. The couple finalised their divorce in April 2019. MacKenzie has decided to donate half of her $38 billion worth alimony to investor Warren Buffett`s philanthropic campaign -- the Giving Pledge.