From The Big Bang Theory to The Simpsons --Here are 5 most famous TV appearances of Elon Musk
Elon Musk has mostly played himself in the TV series.
New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally taken over as Twitter boss and his first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others.
While Musk is quite famous for his business endeavours, the tech billionaire is equally famous for his appearances in renowned TV shows too.
The Simpsons
Musk plays Himself
Episode: The Musk Who Fell to Earth
Year: 2015
The Big Bang Theory
Musk plays Himself
Episode: The Platonic Permutation
Year: 2015
Not only Musk's cameo, over the years, the Big Bang Theory series saw cameos by the likes of British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, the Tesla Chief Executive, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, “Star Trek” actors William Shatner and George Takei, and Marvel comics legend Stan Lee.
South Park
Musk plays Himself
Episodes: Members Only, Not Funny, The End of Serialization as We Know It
Year: 2016
Mars
Musk plays Himself
Episode: Season 1
Year 2016-2018
Young Sheldon
Musk plays Himself in a cameo role
Episode: A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac
