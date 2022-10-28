From The Big Bang Theory to The Simpsons --Here are 5 most famous TV appearances of Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally taken over as Twitter boss and his first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others.

While Musk is quite famous for his business endeavours, the tech billionaire is equally famous for his appearances in renowned TV shows too.



Here are 5 most famous TV appearances of Elon Musk



The Simpsons

Musk plays Himself

Episode: The Musk Who Fell to Earth

Year: 2015



The Big Bang Theory

Musk plays Himself

Episode: The Platonic Permutation

Year: 2015

Not only Musk's cameo, over the years, the Big Bang Theory series saw cameos by the likes of British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, the Tesla Chief Executive, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, “Star Trek” actors William Shatner and George Takei, and Marvel comics legend Stan Lee.

South Park

Musk plays Himself

Episodes: Members Only, Not Funny, The End of Serialization as We Know It

Year: 2016





Mars

Musk plays Himself

Episode: Season 1

Year 2016-2018



Young Sheldon

Musk plays Himself in a cameo role

Episode: A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac

After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy the social media service and take it private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

When Musk said he was terminating the deal, Twitter sued the billionaire, alleging he refuses to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests. A Delaware Chancery Court judge eventually ruled that Musk had until October 28 to cement the Twitter deal or head to trial.

With Agency Inputs