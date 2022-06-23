NewsBusinessInternational Business
ALPHABET

Google News re-opens in Spain after eight-year shutdown

Madrid last year transposed European Union copyright rules, revamped in 2020, into legislation, allowing media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant.

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Trending Photos

Google News re-opens in Spain after eight-year shutdown

Alphabet reopened Google News in Spain on Wednesday, eight years after it shut down the service because of a Spanish rule forcing the company and other news aggregators to pay publishers for using snippets of their news.

Madrid last year transposed European Union copyright rules, revamped in 2020, into legislation, allowing media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant.

The move prompted an announcement from Google last year that it would re-open Google News in the following year.

"Today, on the global 20th anniversary of Google News, and after an almost eight-year hiatus, Google News is returning to Spain," Fuencisla Clemares, vice president for Iberia, said in a blogpost.

She said the company also planned to launch Google News Showcase, its vehicle for paying news publishers, as soon as possible in Spain.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?