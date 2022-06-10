Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai turned 49 today. Pichai is the head of one of the biggest Tech companies of the world, however his personal life, his love for the game of cricket, his own love story is just like millions of others –full of warmth and sweetness.

Sundar Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai. Sundar and Anjali met during their college days. Anjali who is herself a software engineer, was Sundar’s batchmate at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. As reported by several websites, Sundar and Anjali were very good friends, but they gradually developed special feelings for each other. (Also read--Happy Birthday Sundar Pichai! From a humble childhood in India to heading Google, here's all about his journey)

Later Sundar left for the US for higher studies. Sundar Pichai was financially constrained hence he could not talk to Anjali in India for 6 months after he left for US. However, the fondness that they had for each other only grew more intense. Later, Anjali also went to the US. Once Sundar found a job in America, the duo decided to get married. Now they live in a plush home in Los Altos hills. Together they have two children Kavya Pichai and Kiran Pichai. (Also read: Gold price today: Check prices of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kerala and other cities)

Pichai is also a very big fan of cricket. Addressing students at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2015, Pichai revealed that he was big fan of cricket and the batting maestros Sunil Gavasker and Sachin Tendulkar.

Infact, Pichai himself wanted to be a cricketer, although fate had some other plance

“I did dream of being a cricketer like so many Indians,” the Google CEO had revealed while addressing students at Shri Ram College of Commerce.

“I used to be a huge fan of (Sunil) Gavaskar when he was playing and later, Sachin (Tendulkar) when he played. I always had a dream," he said.

The IIT-Kharagpur alumni admitted that he enjoys watching test and one-day cricket matches. However, he said he did not favour the faster format of T20 matches.