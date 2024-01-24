H&M Receives Major Flak For Sexualizing Young Girls In School Uniforms Ad; Removes Advertisement And Apologises

New Delhi: Fashion and design giant H&M has removed an ad for school uniforms that some critics claimed "objectified and sexualized young girls."

H&M released a statement after the uproar in which they apologized for any offense caused and said the advertisement had been taken down. “We have removed this ad. We are deeply sorry for the offense this has caused and we are looking into how we present campaigns going forward," a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

With the slogan “Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion" H&M had launched an ad campaign in Australia featuring two young girls dressed in pinafores. This caption offended many on social media, who vehemently denounced it for "sexualizing young girls".



The ad campaign caption was deemed inappropriate by many internet users, who responded irately to it on the microblogging site X. Melinda TankardReist, an author wrote on X, “What is your intention with this sponsored Facebook ad? Little schoolgirls generally don’t want to “turn heads." She further said, “The large numbers I engage with in schools want to be left alone to learn and have fun and not draw unwanted attention to their appearance."

Another user said, “The term “turning heads" is clearly referencing adult women turning the heads of men. Stop objectifying and sexualising little girls, these models look no more than SIX YEARS OLD. Take it down."

“It's deeper than just turning heads. The whole image is sexualised from the ethnicity of the girls, their pose and are their legs oiled?" another user commented.

“This is really disturbing. I remember being cat called whilst waiting for the bus in my school uniform. It made me feel unsafe. Girls go to school to get an education, not to be jeered at by onlookers," one user reacted.

"Bit weird. Slightly odd pose and odd slogan for school uniform!" said a user.

Another said, "This is absolutely creepy. Take it down."

Based in Sweden, H&M Group is a global fashion and design company, with over 4,000 stores in more than 70 markets and online sales in 60 markets.