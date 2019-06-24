Letting Google launch Android was his 'greatest mistake', admits Bill Gates

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has admitted that it was his 'greatest mistake' to let Google launch Android.

spoke at an event hosted by Village Global, the billionaire said tech czar said, “the greatest mistake ever is the whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is”.

“Android is the standard non-Apple phone form platform. That was a natural thing for Microsoft to win,” he added.

Google had purchased the Android for $50 million in 2005 which today is one of the most popular mobile OS in the world.