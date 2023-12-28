trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703583
Robotic Malfunction At Tesla's Texas Factory Leaves Engineer Profusely Bleeding: Reports

Reports added that two witnesses watched in horror as the engineer was left to profused bleeding after the horrific attack in which the robot clamped its metal claws into his back and arm.

In a shocking incident, a malfunctioning robot at Tesla's Giga Texas factory near Austin, attacked an engineer reportedly that left 'trail of blood' on the floor.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, "The robot had pinned the man, who was then programming software for two disabled Tesla robots nearby, before sinking its metal claws into the worker's back and arm, leaving a 'trail of blood' along the factory surface."

DailyMail.com said that it has reviewed the incident, that was revealed in a 2021 injury report filed to Travis county and federal regulators. It said that the victim of the robotic attack (engineer) was left with an 'open wound' on his left hand.

Purportedly, these robotic arms are designed to grab and move freshly cast aluminium car parts. It was when the engineer, along with his colleagues, were trying to perform maintenance, one robot out of three was left operational while they disabled the other two robots --that the malfunction led to this horrific incidence.

Reports added that two witnesses watched in horror as the engineer was left to profused bleeding after the horrific attack in which the robot clamped its metal claws into his back and arm.

DailyMail.com said that it reached out for comment to Tesla, though the latter has not yet provided any comment on the same.

 

