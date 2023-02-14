Digital Creator Zahir Patel Embarks On A New Venture

While we loved watching the juggler toss balls or bottles, doing the same isn't a walk in the park. It's a skill! Similarly, there are skilled people in real life who don't juggle bottles but have different roles. They are better known as "multifaceted humans." Only a few can qualify to be that, and entrepreneur Zahir Patel is surely one!



The businessman has left no stone unturned to establish companies that have tremendously contributed to society's development. After occupying a few stakes in a record label company, he has already marked his foray into the entertainment world. And now? Zahir Patel has launched a new business in a different sector. Yes, you read it right! His enthusiasm seems to be skyrocketing these days.



He has commenced a plastic manufacturing company called AIM Petro Product, which deals in all types of granules and grinding, including HDEP, PPCP, PP, HMLD, PVC, etc. With the aim of providing high-quality, durable products at reasonable rates, Zahir Patel laid the foundation for this amazing company.



The business was launched, and he seemed very excited about it. Here's what Zahir says: "I'm very grateful to god and the universe for gracing me with this wonderful opportunity. I will try my very best to take AIM and all my other companies to new heights, thus creating employment openings and good products for society and its people."



The entrepreneur launched this brand-new firm with the aim of offering top-quality plastics. We are sure that with his outstanding business skills and hefty knowledge of the marketplace, Zahir Patel will take even this company to new heights.