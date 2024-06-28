Advertisement
PARIS FASHION WEEK

India's Deepti Sadhwani to Grace Paris Fashion Week 2024

Deepti Sadhwani, renowned for her grace and style, will be attending the top-notch designer events and fashion shows by luminaries such as Franck Sorbier, Peet Dullaert, Ardazaei, and Zuhair Murad.

|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 01:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the global fashion community eagerly anticipates Paris Fashion Week 2024, India celebrates a moment of immense pride. Recently seen winning hearts at Cannes and having graced the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, Deepti Sadhwani is now set to mesmerize at Paris Fashion Week. Her journey from Cannes to the pinnacle of fashion in Paris highlights her versatility and influence in both cinema and haute couture.

Deepti Sadhwani, renowned for her grace and style, will be attending the top-notch designer events and fashion shows by luminaries such as Franck Sorbier, Peet Dullaert, Ardazaei, and Zuhair Murad. Her presence at Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture segment follows her earlier attendance at Couture Week in January, reinforcing her commitment to the highest echelons of fashion.

The Paris Fashion Week is not just a showcase of trends; it is a stage where cultures converge and creativity flourishes. Deepti's participation underscores the global appeal of Indian fashion and its seamless blend of tradition and modernity. Her outfits, carefully curated and designed to dazzle, are poised to capture hearts and headlines alike.

Deepti Sadhwani's journey at Paris Fashion Week 2024 is more than a personal achievement; it's a testament to the burgeoning influence of Indian designers on the global stage. As she prepares to grace the runways amidst esteemed peers and iconic designers, her presence symbolizes the rich heritage and contemporary vibrancy of Indian fashion, resonating with audiences worldwide.

