Influencer Hala Owais discusses how to get noticed by brands on Instagram

Every influencer knows the gravity of collaborating with brands. But with every passing year, as social media spreads its roots, it is becoming harder for influencers to stand out. So how do you catch the eyes of brands and monetize your Instagram? You're in luck because we're bringing you the valuable insights of prominent influencer Hala Owais.

The beauty influencer has always guided her followers. Considering the importance of brands in the mushrooming of influencers, Hala Owais, once again, passes on very beneficial messages for influencers.

Regularly disseminating and discussing the brand you want to work with can be extremely beneficial. "Your target brand is always laying their eyes on you and might see you as their customer first before they pick you as a potential asset for themselves. Therefore, keep addressing them through Instagram stories, especially," said Hala Owais.

Embracing her positive philosopher side, Hala has always been enlightened and heeded the advice to be humble and kind. She has constantly advised people to be real and talk honestly. Hala Owais believes that completing these few aspects will greatly assist influencers in entering the doors of their dream brands.

Hala Owais lastly added, "Besides every other lesson that you note from me or any other influencer, a few words that remain unchanged is be patient and undergo the crests and troughs of growth."

She is known for her steady growth on Instagram and is the one who made it to the billboards of Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. Hala Owais started four years ago on Instagram as a makeup artist and to date, has collaborated with several cosmetics and clothing brands.

Hala Owais's brand Hala The Shop is among the fastest-growing influencer brands and has won big at the "Cosmo Beauty and Influencer Awards."

With all this success from two of her professions, she validates her wisdom and gives us a rationale to follow her words.

(Sponsored Feature)