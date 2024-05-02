Praveen Singh Aron, the Samajwadi Party's candidate for the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency, comes from a distinguished background deeply rooted in the city's social and political fabric. Let's delve into his profile.

Family Background:

Praveen Singh Aron hails from a family with a legacy of public service. His mother, the late Shrimati Swaraj Suchi Aron, was a respected and sensitive woman who actively participated in social, political, and literary spheres. As a Hindi litterateur, she authored numerous books, novels, stories, and poems for children. His father, the late Dr. P.C. Aron (MBBS, DMRE), was not only a renowned physician and surgeon in Bareilly but also a social worker who advocated for the welfare of laborers and farmers. His political engagement is also noteworthy, having contested assembly elections from Bareilly on a ticket from the Praja Socialist Party in 1962.

Professional Career:

Praveen Singh Aron is an accomplished lawyer practicing at the High Court and Supreme Court level. Additionally, he has held managerial positions in prestigious companies and has been involved in the management of several renowned law firms in Delhi. His professional journey reflects a commitment to legal excellence and managerial acumen.

Personal Life:

He is married to Shrimati Supriya Aron, a senior journalist and leader of the journalists' organization. She has also served as the Mayor of Bareilly. The couple is blessed with two daughters, both of whom are engineers and MBA graduates, currently employed in multinational companies.

Political and Social Activism:

Praveen Singh Aron's political journey is marked by significant milestones. He has been actively involved in various social and non-political organizations, notably the Jawaharlal Nehru National Youth Centre, where he held positions such as Secretary-General of the Youth Congress and National Secretary of the Youth Congress. He played a pivotal role in the "Remove Corruption" campaign initiated by Shri V.P. Singh in 1988 and served as the National Secretary of the Youth Janata Dal. Despite initial affiliations with the Congress, he contested and won the Cantt Assembly constituency as a Janata Dal candidate in the 1989 elections. Subsequently, he rejoined the Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, securing a substantial number of votes. His contributions have extended beyond politics, evident in his efforts towards international diplomacy, holistic development, and youth empowerment programs.

Achievements as a Member of Parliament:

During his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Praveen Singh Aron has spearheaded several developmental initiatives for Bareilly. Notable among these are the approval and commencement of projects such as the construction of flyovers, sewage treatment plants, and Lal Kuan bridge, among others. His relentless efforts have garnered widespread acclaim and significantly contributed to the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the region.

Praveen Singh Aron's multifaceted persona reflects a blend of legal expertise, social commitment, and political astuteness, making him a formidable leader and a representative of the people's aspirations in the Bareilly constituency.