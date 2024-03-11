NewsBook and CricketBook: Influencer Shubhankar Mishra Turns Author

Influencer and former journalist Shubhankar Mishra has embarked on a transformative journey into digital entrepreneurship with the groundbreaking launch of NewsBook and Cricket Book. With a remarkable career trajectory that includes prominent roles at leading channels Mishra's decision to chart a new course in the digital landscape underscores his unwavering belief in the power of adaptability and forward thinking. "Having honed my skills and insights in the dynamic world of television broadcasting, I felt compelled to explore new avenues and redefine the boundaries of media engagement," shares Mishra, reflecting on his entrepreneurial odyssey.

Apart from NewsBook and Cricket Book, Mishra amasses a loyal following of over 15 million enthusiasts across various digital platforms. With an emphasis on user engagement and inclusivity, NewsBook and Cricket Book offer a dynamic array of content options, catering to diverse interests and preferences.

However, Mishra's impact extends far beyond the digital realm. As a podcast host, he has demonstrated an innate ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level, facilitating candid conversations with notable personalities such as Pankaj Tripathi, Vishal Mishra, Guru Randhawa, among others. These intimate exchanges have not only captivated audiences but have also served as catalysts for introspection and inspiration, offering glimpses into the untold stories and unique perspectives of his guests.