Success Story: How Deepak Anand And Kunal K Built A Hospitality Company Worth Crores

Entrepreneurship is the canvas upon which dreams are painted, fueled by relentless dedication and innovation. Success in this realm is a masterpiece born from perseverance, adaptability, and unwavering belief in one's vision. India's travel industry has seen many startups rise to the challenge and reshape the industry. One such startup is Triphunter.

Triphunter founders- Deepak Anand and Kunal K, is among those entrepreneurs who earned desirable success. Their journey began with a vision to break free from the constraints of the traditional travel industry. Deepak Anand's experience at Expedia revealed the inefficiencies and lack of innovation in the sector, prompting the duo to embark on a mission to redefine travel for the modern generation.

The core idea of Triphunter emerged from recognizing the common issues faced by travellers – the hassle of dealing with multiple service providers for different aspects of a trip. According to the founders, Triphunter addressed the pain points of affordability, visa complexities, and the lack of customization in travel itineraries. The founders understood that in the age of YOLO aspirations, travel should be accessible and tailored to individual preferences. With a focus on providing a one-stop solution for flights, hotels, tours, activities, and visas, Triphunter became a game-changer in the industry.

Kunal K stated that the partnership with visa facilitation companies in various cities demonstrated a commitment to making international travel more approachable, especially for first-time travellers to developed countries. Triphunter seeks to elevate the experience itself. The company's offerings, from convertible self-drive car experiences to thrilling adventures like skydiving and group tours to renowned music festivals, have rewritten the travel rulebook.

In an industry increasingly dominated by automation and impersonal interactions, Triphunter's success story stands as a testament to the enduring value of personalized service. The startup is today valued in crores and is expected to grow multifolds along with the growing tourism industry.