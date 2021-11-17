EXCLUSIVE: Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha return with audio show Darmiyaan

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha—a popular pair on TV—have returned with a new show Darmiyaan on audio platform Audible. They say that their comfort level with each other made the new format easier to navigate through.

Shabbir says, “It’s good to work with a person you know well because then there is an understanding. Because these characters are totally different from what Abhi and Pragya were, so it’s kind of fun.”

Sriti also gives her acceptance, “When you’re comfortable then rest of it becomes easy like I don’t mind going wrong with Shabbir. I am not embarrassed to correct myself in front of him. Also, you’re doing things together and that process is really beautiful.”

She adds, “The characters and story should be interesting and the audience will consume in any form.”

Shabbir picks up the thread. “We do it our way within the character’s limits. We are never scared of jumping lines. We have taken the liberty of going to absolute extremes even in our previous show. We believe we won’t go wrong, and whenever you do such things, you tend to enjoy it. This is the first time we are doing something so unique, something that is totally audio. Had they put a camera on us while we were recording for this, you would have gotten amazing visuals too. We were actng our way through it.”

Did they also do improvisation?

Sriti says, “I wasn’t doing a lot of improvisation because I was learning. The process in itself was different, but it was very interesting.”

READ | Are Squid Game and House of Secrets really two different shows?

“More than improvisation, it’s about creating a scene. It will take you from point A to B. Your audience is free to visualize the way they want. It’s a fun ride for them too,” Shabbir signs off.

Live TV