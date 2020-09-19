3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in J&K, weapons sent by Pakistani drones seized

Jammu: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Saturday arrested three suspected terrorists belonging to banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the arrested LeT terrorists. According to the J&K Police, the LeT operatives had received the arms and ammunition through drones from Pakistan, the officials said on Saturday.

Police said a joint team of the security forces made the arrests. All three belong to South Kashmir`s Pulwama district and have been identified as Rahil Bashir, Amir Jan and Hafiz Younis Wani.

Police said they had gone to Rajouri to receive the weapons sent by drones from Pakistan.

IG Police Jammu Mukesh Singh said that the three belonged to the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"The terrorists belong to Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir Valley. A huge cache of arms & ammunition have been recovered from their procession,” IG Mukesh Singh said.

The weapons recovered include two AK-56 rifles, 6 AK-Magazines with 180 rounds, two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines with 30 rounds, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh in cash.