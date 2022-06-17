SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have killed four terrorists affiliated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit in two separate ongoing encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir.

Sharing more details, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Two terrorists were killed in Hangalgund, Kokernag area of Anantnag where search operation is still going on while as two terrorists were killed in Mishipora-Kujjar village of Kulgam district where search operation is also on.’’

He said that on Tuesday afternoon, the 14th of June, the Jammu Kashmir police got an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in a hideout where security forces were conducting searches for the last two days.

Acting swiftly on the information, a joint team of Police, Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Mishipora-Kujjar area of Yaripora.

In the same area two days back, an exchange of fire happened between security forces and terrorists, but the terrorists managed to shift to a hideout during the exchange of fire.

Adding Kumar said, “As the forces intensified the searches today the third day of operation contact re-established and during an exchange of fire two local Hizb terrorists belonging to Kulgam district were killed,”

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said that one of the slain was involved in the killing of Rajni Balla, on 31st May, a teacher from Samba who was shot dead when she was on duty in School at Gopal Pora Kulgam.

Giving details about the Kokernag encounter, Kumar said on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area a joint searching party of police, Army and CRPF launched a search operation in Hangalgund village in Kokernag area of district Anantnag in south Kashmir.

“As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, which was retaliated, and an encounter started.’’ Kumar said, "a terrorist Basit Wani was involved in the killing of BJP’s Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar & his wife, a Panch on 9/8/21 in Anantnag.’

It's pertinent to mention here that this year, the security forces have managed to kill 108 terrorists in 65 encounters and out of those killed, 30 are Pakistanis. However, 16 security personnel and 17 civilians have also lost their lives.