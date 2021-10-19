Amid killing of civilians, Army Chief MM Naravane to review security situation in J&K

New Delhi: Amid the recent killing of civilians and heightened counter-terrorist operations in the Poonch-Rajouri sectors, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army, Gen Naravane will arrive in the Jammu region where the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps will give him an update on the security situation.

The Indian Army said on Twitter, "General MM Naravane, COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is on a two-day visit to Jammu Region wherein GOC White Knight Corps will give an update on the security situation and operational preparedness."

"COAS will visit forward areas and interact with troops and commanders on the ground," it added.

The Poonch sector has seen heightened military activities in the last fortnight as nine Army soldiers have lost their lives there and operations are still on in the 16 Corps area to neutralise the terrorists.

The Army chief will be briefed about the security grid along the Line of Control and anti-militancy operations in the hinterland by senior army officers and local formation commanders.

After a lull of six months, terrorist activities have gone up in the hinterland and ceasefire violations attempts are also on the rise in the Jammu area.

Army Chief’s J&K visit comes days after terrorists shot dead two non-local labourers and injured another on Sunday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the latest in the series of attacks targeting civilians.

This is the third attack on non-local labourers in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening.

Amid the spate of civilian killings, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Sunday vowed to avenge every drop of their blood by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers.

