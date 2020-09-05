Army jawan martyred, two injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army soldier was martyred and two others sustained injuries after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam sector in Kupwara on Saturday (September 5, 2020).

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Kupwara in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Col Rajesh Kalia said a soldier was killed while two others sustained injuries. The injured jawans were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital and their condition is stable, Col Kalia added.

The Srinagar-based Defence PRO said that a befitting response was given to Pakistan for its aggression.

The soldier who attained martyrdom was identified as Army Gunner Bhupinder Singh of 17 Brigade, the Army sources said earlier.

The Pakistani troops fired medium motor shells targeting the Indian forward posts at the LoC, the sources said.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch, at about 17.30 hours today, the Army sources said.

Reports from these sectors on the LoC said that heavy firing and shelling by both sides was still on. Residents of villages situated in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors remained huddled inside their homes for the entire day while praying for their lives during the shelling.

Pakistan has been violating the LoC ceasefire with impunity since the beginning of this year. At least 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 2,730 LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far in 2020.