Army officer dies after falling into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar: An Army officer died after falling into a gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said Sunday.

Major Vikas Singh slipped into a gorge and suffered critical injuries during a patrol along the LoC in Machhil sector on Saturday, an Army official said.

The officer was rushed to a hospital from where he was shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment here, he said. However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Sunday, the official said.